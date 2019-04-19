SEDALIA, N.C. — It's the first day of spring break for students across the Triad, so the Good Morning Show we had an extra important reason to encourage kids to read this week.

We want kids to use the week to dive into a good book. It's the perfect way to take a trip without leaving home.

But before vacation, Tracey, Meghann, and Kandace had one big reading party at Sedalia Elementary School in Guilford County.

Make sure you watch the highlights in the video included in this story.

School is out next week for spring break so we will be back in action in May.

Read 2 Succeed heads to Irvin Park Elementary in Greensboro on May 2nd.