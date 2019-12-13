HIGH POINT, N.C. — Who's ready to read?!

The students at Southwest Elementary School certainly are!

Every week, the Good Morning Show train chugs across the Triad looking for excellent readers. This week, it brought Read 2 Succeed to Southwest Elementary.

The students practiced reading while singing and had some karaoke fun with their favorite teachers. Then, they put their knowledge to the test in explaining why different career professionals need to know how to read to do their jobs. Finally, they got to host their own Southwest Elementary School newscast!

These students promised to continue reading every night before bed and during the Christmas and holiday break. Keep up the good work, students!

RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Archdale Elementary School

RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Brightwood Elementary School

RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Alderman Elementary School

RELATED: Read 2 Succeed: Franklinville Elementary