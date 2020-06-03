KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Every week the Good Morning Show sets off to a new Triad-area elementary school to spread their love for reading.

After a few weeks visiting schools in Guilford County, WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain, Ed Matthews and Stacey Spivey took their award-winning Read 2 Succeed program to Forsyth County for an incredible assembly at Kernersville Elementary.

It was a special day as the students were dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss character to celebrate Read Across America week.

With 800 students in attendance in all grades, this had to be one of the biggest and best crowds at a Read 2 Succeed yet.

Supplied with posters like, "Reader today, leader tomorrow," the students showed off how much they love to read and use their imaginations.

Make sure you watch the video included in this story to see all the fun!