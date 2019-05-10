RALEIGH, N.C. — Deep Fried Mac-N-Cheese Bites

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 cups macaroni noodles, boiled and drained
  • 1-2 cups Panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup cheese sauce
  • 1 cup shredded cheeses
  • 1 tsp house seasoning
  • 1/2 cup cheese sauce
  • 1/3 cup marinara sauce
  • 1 tsp hot sauce

Instructions:

  1. Preheat deep fryer to 350°.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine noodles, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese. Mix lightly being careful not to break noodles.
  3. Pour Panko breadcrumbs in a shallow dish.
  4. Form golf ball shaped bites with the macaroni mixture. Lightly roll the bites in the Panko breadcrumbs, being sure to coat completely.
  5. Place bites carefully into deep fryer. Cook 1 to 2 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oil and let drain.
  6. Sprinkle house seasoning on macaroni bites.
  7. In a small mixing bowl, combine remaining cheese sauce, marinara sauce and hot sauce. Stir until mixed well. Serve with mac & cheese bites.