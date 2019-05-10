RALEIGH, N.C. — Deep Fried Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Ingredients:
- 2-3 cups macaroni noodles, boiled and drained
- 1-2 cups Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 cup cheese sauce
- 1 cup shredded cheeses
- 1 tsp house seasoning
- 1/2 cup cheese sauce
- 1/3 cup marinara sauce
- 1 tsp hot sauce
Instructions:
- Preheat deep fryer to 350°.
- In a medium bowl, combine noodles, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese. Mix lightly being careful not to break noodles.
- Pour Panko breadcrumbs in a shallow dish.
- Form golf ball shaped bites with the macaroni mixture. Lightly roll the bites in the Panko breadcrumbs, being sure to coat completely.
- Place bites carefully into deep fryer. Cook 1 to 2 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oil and let drain.
- Sprinkle house seasoning on macaroni bites.
- In a small mixing bowl, combine remaining cheese sauce, marinara sauce and hot sauce. Stir until mixed well. Serve with mac & cheese bites.