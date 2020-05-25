Ways to recognize Memorial Day despite the COVID-19 pandemic

You can still visit cemeteries and memorials under safety and health guidelines issued by the North Carolina Department of Health.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Memorial Day is a time to commemorate the men and women who died while in the military service. But, this year, cities and towns across the nation are canceling Memorial Day parades, ceremonies, and events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park canceled the annual Memorial Day ceremony for the first time on West Market Street in Kernersville. It's a memorial dedicated to all men and women of all services and eras.

"When we look at how many people show up, anywhere between 2,000 to 3,000 for the ceremony and it's all close quarters, we're shoulder to shoulder," said Scott Matthews, Chairman of The Carolina Field of Honor. "We just felt that was too much of a risk and a lot of our population that comes out there is over 60 or 65."

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order restricting mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 crisis. In Phase 2 of the state's Safer At Home plan, mass gatherings will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in most circumstances. The limits apply to event venues, conference centers, stadiums, sports arenas, amphitheaters, and groups at parks or beaches.

During the Memorial Day holiday, you can still visit cemeteries and memorials under safety and health guidelines issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. North Carolinians are also encouraged to display American flags to show patriotism and respect for the country's military.

"I think there's a few things people can do that are as simple as putting a flag out on your front porch or in your garden," said Matthews. "You can get to a park or a cemetery where there are veterans buried. Go there, and take a few minutes to pause and reflect about their sacrifices."

All 142 VA national cemeteries will be open for visitation throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Families and friends are welcome to place flowers or individual flags at Veterans' gravesites. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines and local travel restrictions.

"VA national cemeteries will continue to perform our essential function – to inter Veterans and eligible individuals" said Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves. "We trust the public understands that we must place priority on the health and safety of Veterans and families and our team members who serve them."

The National Park Service will also hold a virtual Memorial Day commemoration to honor the men and women of the military who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Vicksburg National Military Park and 24 national parks will host the all-day ceremony on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A national moment of remembrance will also take place at 3:00 p.m. local time to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.