Despite advances in health equity, disparities in mental health care still persist for people of color.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. The purpose of the annual campaign is to:

Improve access to mental health treatment and services and promote public awareness of mental illness.

Enhance public awareness of mental illness and mental illness among minorities.

Mental health includes your emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how you think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how you handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices.

According to the CDC, problems with mental health are very common in the United States, with an estimated 50% of all Americans diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

Anyone can experience the challenges of mental illness regardless of their background. But, between COVID-19's significant impact on the Black community and police brutality outrage nationwide, the last few months have been a mental challenge for some African-Americans.

A Census Bureau survey finds anxiety and depression spiked for Black Americans after the police killing of George Floyd. About 41-percent reported significant signs of mental health concerns.

Since July is Minority Mental Health Month, you might think it's the perfect time to seek mental health services or treatment. But, despite advances in health equity, disparities in mental health care still persist for people of color.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) reports that racial and ethnic minority groups in the U.S. are less likely to have access to mental health services, less likely to use community mental health services, more likely to use emergency departments, and more likely to receive lower quality care. As a result, minority groups are at a higher risks for poor mental health outcomes, including depression and suicide in some cases.

In 2017, 10.5% (3.5 million) of young adults age 18 to 25 had serious thoughts of suicide including 8.3% of non-Hispanic blacks and 9.2% of Hispanics.

In 2017, 7.5% (2.5 million) of young adults age 18 to 25 had a serious mental illness including 7.6% of non-Hispanic Asians, 5.7% of Hispanics and 4.6% of non-Hispanic blacks.

Feelings of anxiety and other signs of stress may become more pronounced during a global pandemic.

People in some racial and ethnic minority groups may respond more strongly to the stress of a pandemic or crisis.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental health condition. NAMI says America's entire mental health system needs improvement. That includes serving and helping marginalized communities.

