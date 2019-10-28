REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A father's bond with his daughter is both special and important. An event in Reidsville this weekend not only nourishes that bond, but it also supports a great cause.

Here are the details in your community snapshot.

The Elm Grove Baptist Church Girl Scout Troupe 40084 is hosting the "My Guy and Me, Father-Daughter Masquerade Ball this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

The night of dancing and fun also serves as a fundraiser so the troupe can attend the G.I.R.L. 2020 Conference next year in Orlando, Florida.

The dance is at the Reidsville Event Center on Scales Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 2nd. Formal attire is required.

WFMY

Tickets are $35 per couple and $10 for each additional girl. Fathers and father figures are encouraged to bring their daughters.

You can click here to register.

The Girl Scout Troupe sent WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain their community event and you can too. Share it with Tracey on Facebook, Twitter or use the #get2it.

WFMY