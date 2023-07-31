Blanca Cobb helps us know how to rekindle an old friendship

You want to be honest about why you're reaching out now. Don't leave room for suspicion.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About half of people only have three or less close friends according to Psych Central. Many say they used to have more friends, but they fell out over time. So on National Friendship Day, Ben Briscoe talked with Blanca Cobb to find out how to get those friends back. She has a masters degree in psychology.

Briscoe: How do you approach them out of the blue to rekindle a friendship?

Cobb: You can reach out to an old friend on social media, telephone call, or text. But when you get in touch with them, you want to tell them why you’re reaching out. Particularly if there’s been a long time, people might have a question why now. So tell them, say hey I miss you. I’ve been thinking about you. Old times. And I want to reconnect.

Briscoe: What if there was some kind of awkwardness when you first stopped talking? How do you handle that?

Cobb: You definitely want to mention it. Because if you don’t mention the awkwardness then they might start thinking about what your motive really is. You can put it out there and say I know the last time we talked it didn’t end on good terms. I’m happy to move past that now or I’m happy to address it. Put the ball in their court.

Briscoe: What are the next steps to make sure you don’t fall out again once you have that relationship going?

Cobb: Whatever it is you agree to or whatever it is you talked about, the previous issues, you have to make sure they don’t happen again. Because if they do, you lose credibility. They lose trust. And they think well here we go again. Just make sure it doesn’t come up again because then they will know you’re there in this friendship for the right reasons.

