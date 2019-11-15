Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines again. As reported by Buckingham Palace, the couple and baby Archie will be celebrating Christmas with Markle's mother and not the Royal family. Many couples outside the Royal family have to make as well. Nothing seems to cause more strife than deciding whose family to visit.

Focus on the end result when you start a conversation with your partner. This isn't the time to bring up problems with each other's family because it can cause problems between the two of you.

Options to consider:

1. Host the holiday at your home so you don't have to choose which family to visit.

2. Alternate years between both of your families.

3. If both families live in the same area then you might split the day between the two of them.

4. Spend the holiday with one family and the next day with the other family.

5. Decide to start your own tradition by doing your own thing.

If your decision hurts someone's feelings then talk with them. You might want to say something like, "I'm getting the sense that you're not liking the news. I'll be thinking of you and will call or FaceTime." If that person won't talk to you then send an emal or text.

