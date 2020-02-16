GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you in love, want to be in love, or recently fell out of love?

Relationship coaches Ken and Karen Canion want to help you navigate modern-day relationships. The Grand Canions, a husband and wife team, created the Moment of Truth Relationship Tour based on their best-selling card game also named, the Moment of Truth.

The event will take place Tuesday February 18, 2020 in Deese Hall located in the student center on the campus of NC A&T. The event will start at 6:00pm. It is a free event that is open to the public. The event will give attendees a platform to discuss any and all aspects of relationships.

The event is fun, entertaining, and empowering and will include games, music, comedy, and candid conversations. Each attendee will walk away from the event understanding the mental, physical, and emotional aspects of modern-day relationships.

“Our job is not to tell them what to think, but to create a platform that facilitates a conversation,” said Ken Canion.

The Grand Canions are the authors of an upcoming book called The Canion Culture: Creating relationships that last. They also host nightly relationship conversations on Facebook live to help both couples and singles navigate relationships and complex scenarios.