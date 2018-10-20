GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- As Anchor of the Good Morning Show, Lee Kinard took viewers and fan around the world.

His destinations included the destruction of the Berlin Wall and the beaches of Normandy. Lee Kinard was one of a kind journalist in the nation, bringing solid journalism to a one of a kind morning show.

Lee Kinard was hired at WFMY News 2 in April 1956. That's seven years after the station went on the air on August 18,1949--let that sink in.

Kinard worked in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Whatever needed to be done to help WFMY News 2 be a news leader, Kinard did it. He was a studio floor manager when Richard Nixon made a stop in Greensboro, bringing along with him New York Press who covered the event.

A Legend and a Morning Show are born

WFMY News 2's Good Morning Show launched December 1957 and Lee Kinard was the writer, producer and anchor of the show. He was also responsible for the show's format and it was his idea to have weather. Believe it or not, WFMY News 2's Good Morning Show is the reason you see weather in morning shows across the country.

It's the oldest and longest running morning show in America.

After retiring in 1999, Kinard focused on education working with UNCG, getting people to vote, and raising money for those in need.

In February of this year, Lee Kinard received the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's 2018 Unsung Hero Award.

