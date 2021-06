Don’t let his size scare you off, he’s 62 lbs. of LOVE!

Say hello to Bear! He's no kin to Yogi, even though he's quite the size!

Bear is a three-year-old lab, retriever mix. He's very sweet and nice in nature. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad call him a gentle giant.

Bear is a quick learner, that loves to snuggle up like a cuddly teddy bear.