Meet Mannie: 2 the Rescue

Let's get Mannie adopted!

We introduce you to our handsome, furry friend Mannie. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's nearly two-years-old and would make a great workout partner.

Mannie is twenty-one pounds of energy and fun. He needs a home that understands his mood and is okay with giving him some space sometimes.

Burlington Animal Services said Mannie would do best as an only pet, this includes children.

If Mannie sounds like that cool cat you've been looking for, reach out to Burlington Animal Services and meet him.