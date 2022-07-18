How to resolve disagreements together

We all get into disagreements with others from time to time for a variety of reasons. Resolving the disagreement can be a bit tricky.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Get Out of the Doghouse Day. We all get into disagreements with others from time to time for various reasons. Resolving the conflict can be a bit tricky.

There are common mistakes that people make when resolving problems. One is that they minimize the problem because they want to avoid problems. Second, they ignore problems hoping they’ll go away after some time has passed. And third, they don’t accept responsibility for their problem.

To resolve a situation with someone, you must figure out the problem. You and the other person can have different opinions. Unless you two agree that there is a problem or what the problem is, then it’s difficult to resolve it. Sometimes, the other person isn’t bothered by anything.

Talk about possible solutions. It’s a time to brainstorm ideas; do not judge the ideas while you’re brainstorming. Choose a solution that you’d like to try. After a couple of weeks, it’s time to evaluate whether the solution worked and tweak obstacles as necessary. If the solution isn’t working, then brainstorm other ideas and start this process again.