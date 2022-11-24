Moose Café in Colfax is keeping its doors open for those needing a last-minute Thanksgiving meal

For 15 years Moose Café has offered dine-in and pre-packaged Turkey Day meals to families who are unable to or don't want to cook for the holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooking a Thanksgiving meal can take the entire day and sometimes preparations even start days before.

So, if you are someone that’s not in the mood to cook this year we don’t blame you.

There are businesses in the Triad willing to take the stress off the entire family like Moose Café at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax.

They are open on Thanksgiving Day offering dine-in and pre-cooked turkey dinners to go.

Michelle Walker is the owner of Moose Café. She said they’ve kept their dining room open on Thanksgiving for 15 years.

“We enjoy seeing everyone’s families. We have a lot of people that have been coming for 15 years and they don’t want to cook or they can’t cook or they work all night late but they still want a home-cooked meal and want to celebrate," Walker said. "We are excited we can stay open and celebrate with people.

The dining room opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. They’re offering traditional holiday foods and desserts.

"We’ve got turkey we’ve got ham we’ve got mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, sweet potato souffle," Walker said. "We have it all."

Order Your Thanksgiving Dinner From Moose Cafe Today! Posted by Moose Cafe on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

For those who don’t want to dine in but still want a traditional Thanksgiving meal to eat at the dinner table, Moose Café has pre-packaged holiday dishes.

Orders can be placed online or by calling 336- 668-1125. Folks can pick up orders throughout the day on Thanksgiving.

"We have a pan filled with dressing and slices of turkey all you have to do is pop it in the oven," Walker said. "There's the traditional sides and holiday desserts."

The pre-packaged meals are $69.99 and can feed up to six people.

The café is located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax. They have the same offerings at their Ashville location.