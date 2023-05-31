Land a job like an Ivy Leaguer! Resume and cover letter secrets from Harvard

Certain words catch attention, but numbers are important too (if you use them the right way)

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How would you like your paycheck to grow by 15 percent? That's the average amount of a raise people get when switching jobs according to the career building website Zippia. But to land a new gig, you have to know how to sell yourself.

2 Wants To Know found this guide online! It's advice Harvard hands out to their graduates on how to make a strong resume.



Harvard says your resume should be specific rather than general, but written for people who scan quickly, and full of facts based with numbers like "increased club membership by 20 percent." You also want to use action words like spearheaded, orchestrated and streamlined. All of these words are to help you demonstrate you get results at work that help the company make more money.

As for what not to do Harvard says using passive words and not those active words is the third biggest mistake. Number 2 is forgetting to include your e-mail and phone information. And the biggest mistake is spelling and grammar errors.

Harvard also has a free resume and cover letter template.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.