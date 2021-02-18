'I am concerned': Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page details winter weather preparations

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is monitoring road conditions as icy weather moves into the Triad.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page joined WFMY on the Good Morning Show Thursday morning detailing the weather conditions and preparations in place for the ice storm.

He said as of 6:30 a.m., most roadways in the county were wet, but some spots were starting to get slick, including Highway 65 and 220 overpasses. It's elevated surfaces like overpasses and bridges that will be a concern.

He had no traffic incidents to report at the time of the interview.

Sheriff Page said NCDOT crews have been out all morning monitoring road conditions and he has extra staff on the roadways to help those in need.

"If you do have to get out and travel today please watch your speed, use precautions and try to have separation between other vehicles," Sheriff Page said.