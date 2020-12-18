Greensboro dance school turns Christmas performance into a holiday-themed drive-in movie

The Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet turned its stage performance into a drive-in movie experience as an extra safety measure due to COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A classic Christmas story is being reimagined and recreated for the big screen. The Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet Company in Greensboro knew they would have to change up this year's holiday ballet recital due to COVID-19, so they adapted their stage performance to bring you an original film that you can watch online and even on the big screen.

"The Christmas Shoes is supposed to be a stage performance and due to COVID and not being sure where we would be by now, in August we went on and said we would do a film so that way if this virus is still a thing, we don't even have to worry about changing it up. And here we are and it's still a thing," said Princess Johnson, owner of Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet.

The Christmas Shoes is about a mother who is incredibly ill and her young daughter who wants to give her the perfect gift. The production touches on the true meaning of Christmas and the joys and sorrows that can happen during this magical time of year. It's something Johnson says we can all relate to right now.

"It takes place in the home of a mom and her child as this family deals with a crisis during the holidays and I think here in 2020 we're all getting a sense of that and it's just become even more relevant," said Johnson.

You can attend the drive-in premiere of The Christmas Shoes Saturday, December 19th at 7 pm in the Graybar parking lot. You should buy your tickets in advance on the Royal Expressions website, here.