GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro's Run for the Greenway is back today! It's a 1-mile fun run and 4-mile run on the open sections of the Downtown Greenway followed by a party with band, food, beer, and lots of other activities. The event begins at 3 p.m. today. See the schedule below.

Schedule and Activities:

3:00-4:15 pm – On-site Race Registration & Packet Pick Up at Downtown Greenway/LoFi Park

4:00-8:00pm- Live music, food & entertainment at LoFi Park/N. Eugene St/Deep Roots Parking Lot; Food available for purchase from Crafted Art of Street Food, Deep Roots Market, Kono Pizza, and Kona Ice. Block Party with vendor tents: First Bank, NC A&T, NC A&T Student Health Center, GDOT, Parks & Recreation, Fleet Feet, Deep Roots, Preyer Brewing, The Shoe Bus, Greenway at Fisher Park/Stadium Park, Title Boxing, Bikesboro/TAP, Carolina Kettle Chips, Mati Energy Drinks, Toshi Sushi, Paleo Love Granola, Home State Apparel, The Natural Dog, Ruff Love Rescue, ASPCA, and Red Dog Farm. Children’s activities: NC A&T Innovation Station RV, canvas painting with old tennis shoes, bubbles, & temporary tattoos.

4:00-4:15 pm- Warm-up with The Shoe Bus, Mobile Fitness Boutique in LoFi Park

4:30 pm – 1 Mile Run/Walk and Doggie Jog begins

5:00 pm – 4 Mile Run begins

5:30-7:30 pm—Sergeant Swarm from the Greensboro Swarm will greet participants

6:00-8:00 pm –Gypsy Danger Band

6:15 pm – Projected awards ceremony announced by NCA&T Track Coach Duane Ross & Councilman Justin Outling (adjusted based on last finisher’s time)