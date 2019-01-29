GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Did you know more than 1,300 people are killed in car crashes on snowy, slushy, or icy pavement each year ?

That's according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

Driving safely in winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver.

Black ice , in particular, is a major threat to drivers.

It's a glaze that forms on surfaces at night or in the early morning when temps are the lowest.

Black ice could be on the road if you see dark or glossy spots.

The most common areas for ice are shaded or tree-covered parts of driveways and streets.

Even though black ice is hard to spot, you can still protect yourself by simply knowing how to deal with the winter issue.

If you're driving over black ice, don't slam on your breaks.

Instead, keep your steering wheel steady and take your foot off the gas.

If the car begins to slide, avoid overcorrecting.

State and local law enforcement agencies urge drivers to prepare for the unexpected when winter weather strikes.

That includes car crashes or vehicle break downs.

The best thing you can do is make sure your car is stocked with emergency supplies to help get you out of trouble.

AAA offers the following winter driving safety tips:

EXTERIOR:

Plan ahead. Before the thermometer dips to wintery numbers, check for chips and cracks in your windshield—and repair them.

Ice and extreme temperature shifts can cause cracks to expand.

Throughout the winter, give your car the occasional once-over.

Check that your lights, battery, and brakes are in top condition, and regularly check your tire treads and pressures.

INTERIOR:

It's important to consider what's on the inside of your car as well as what's on the outside. When driving in winter you should hope for the best and plan for the worst. Here are some items you should keep in your car:

Cell phone and charger

Flashlight

Gloves

Ice Scraper

Cloth or paper towels

Jumper cables

Blanket

Reflective triangles

Bag of abrasive material

Window-washing solvent

Small shovel

Traction mats

DRIVING:

Even the slightest changes in road conditions can significantly impact the way your car responds to braking, steering, and other functions. Here are some best practices for driving in snowy or slick conditions: