Back-to-school: Safety tips every student, parent, and teacher should know for online learning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A vast majority of schools nationwide are turning to some form of remote learning to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The internet can be used for researching school assignments, communicating with teachers and staying in touch with classmates. But, if used without caution, the internet can also be dangerous. The dark side of the web comes with inappropriate content, cyberbullying, online predators, scams and other sorts of cybercrime.

Parents are strongly encouraged to teach their children the do's and don'ts of using the internet. Safety experts suggests placing the computer in a common area where parents can easily watch and monitor its use. Parents might also want to consider keeping an eye on any time spent on smartphones or tablets.

Statistics show 82% of children who have broken house internet rules have experienced something negative online. That includes a contact from a stranger, downloading a virus, or seeing violent or nude content. Safety experts say parents should be aware of what their children see and hear on the web, who they meet, and what they share about themselves.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding parents to talk to their children about back to school internet safety.

McGruff Safe Kids offers the following internet safety tips for children.

Don’t give anyone your password, name, address, the name of your school or any information about your family

Don’t talk to strangers on the Internet

Don’t agree to meet anyone in person that you’ve met online

Don’t fill in a profile that asks for your name and address

Don’t visit a chat room without an adult’s / parent’s permission

Don’t stay online if you see something you think your parents won’t like

Don’t post pictures of yourself without your parents’ permission

Do not download or install anything on your computer without your parents’ permission

If you have any questions about something you read, ask your parent or guardian

If you are talking to someone online and they make you uncomfortable, remember you don’t have to talk back to them

The Better Business Bureau is also offering internet safety tips for parents, teachers and administrators.

Parents, be careful:

Creating accounts on websites without permission: Social media sites are ripe with strangers with intentions that may be quite different than yours. Many sites are designed to collect and sell unauthorized user details and behaviors to advertisers looking to engage in targeted marketing. When creating an account, some kids may falsely create a birthdate to meet the minimum age requirement. Know what your child is doing online, and keep track of the social media sites and accounts to which they have access.

Social media sites are ripe with strangers with intentions that may be quite different than yours. Many sites are designed to collect and sell unauthorized user details and behaviors to advertisers looking to engage in targeted marketing. When creating an account, some kids may falsely create a birthdate to meet the minimum age requirement. Know what your child is doing online, and keep track of the social media sites and accounts to which they have access. Contests and giveaways : Contests and giveaways often collect a hefty amount of personal information on their entry forms. Many are thinly disguised ways of collecting personal or financial information that could lead to identity theft. Make sure your child doesn’t have access to banking or credit card information, and supervise the filling out of any forms.

: Contests and giveaways often collect a hefty amount of personal information on their entry forms. Many are thinly disguised ways of collecting personal or financial information that could lead to identity theft. Make sure your child doesn’t have access to banking or credit card information, and supervise the filling out of any forms. Phishing : Adults are not the only ones who receive spam and junk mail. Kids often get junk mail, and since they don't have much online experience, are more likely to be susceptible to click on links and answer questions they probably shouldn't. While some emails may be legitimate, the last thing parents want, or need, is a $500 bill from a fraudulent website where a purchase may have been made- or worse, giving up personal information that can be tracked back to your home.

: Adults are not the only ones who receive spam and junk mail. Kids often get junk mail, and since they don't have much online experience, are more likely to be susceptible to click on links and answer questions they probably shouldn't. While some emails may be legitimate, the last thing parents want, or need, is a $500 bill from a fraudulent website where a purchase may have been made- or worse, giving up personal information that can be tracked back to your home. Understand apps. Short for “applications,” apps are downloaded software that operate on various devices, such as smart phones. However, certain apps might collect and share personal information about your child, or target your child with ads. Even free apps may include paid features, and children may not understand that some apps or game features cost money, since they were labeled as free to download. They may click on these so-called free games and end up costing parents or guardians a hefty bill at the end of the month.

Short for “applications,” apps are downloaded software that operate on various devices, such as smart phones. However, certain apps might collect and share personal information about your child, or target your child with ads. Even free apps may include paid features, and children may not understand that some apps or game features cost money, since they were labeled as free to download. They may click on these so-called free games and end up costing parents or guardians a hefty bill at the end of the month. File sharing sites: Many websites allow children to download free media. What they may not know is these sites often come with the risk of downloading a virus, allowing identity thieves to access the gaming device, personal computer or even cell phone that’s being used. From there, the cyberthief can track financial transactions, physical location or even tap into the household wifi without anyone knowing it.

Teachers and administrators:

Videoconferencing tools : Just like businesses, make certain the online software used to deliver lectures, classroom work and other online interactions is secure. The days of Zoom bombing, phishing and other forms of cyber criminal activity aren't over.

: Just like businesses, make certain the online software used to deliver lectures, classroom work and other online interactions is secure. The days of Zoom bombing, phishing and other forms of cyber criminal activity aren't over. Evaluate and update cybersecurity plans : The sudden shut down of in person activities left many scrambling to change course in creating and delivering a curriculum. Now is the time for educators to create a plan to notify students, faculty and staff should there be a data breach or security problem once classes are back in session.

: The sudden shut down of in person activities left many scrambling to change course in creating and delivering a curriculum. Now is the time for educators to create a plan to notify students, faculty and staff should there be a data breach or security problem once classes are back in session. Keep a clean machine and update devices that connect to the internet: Backing up critical lesson plans, personal information and assignments is the best defense against viruses, malware and other online threats. The only way to do this is to stay up to date on the most current software to protect against them.

Tips on how to manage online privacy for the family: