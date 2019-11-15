ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Salvation Army of Rockingham County is kicking off it's Annual Angel Tree Program.

The goal this year is to give at least 900 children in need the Christmas of their dreams.

Each family registered for the program is screened through a process that helps verify their needs.

In addition, The Salvation Army works closely with community partners to ensure that every family is being served by only one agency at Christmas.

Angel Trees will be around the community from November 8th-November 27, 2019.

On each tree are printed angels that have the name, age, and gift suggestions for a child "angel" registered in the program.

Each angel is ready for members of the community to "adopt" (purchase gifts) for Christmas.

Some Angel Tree locations are:

Star News Station, Reidsville

La Boutique,Reidsville

Zibby's Dry Cleaners, Eden

The Salvation Army is also kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The money raised in the Red Kettles helps with the agency's social service programs.

In 2019, The Salvation Army of Rockingham county has served thousands of people through its social service programs that provide food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need.

For more information about the Angel Tree or Red Kettle Bell Campaign, click here.