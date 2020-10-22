Salvation Army of Greensboro holds "Feud to Feed" food drive

Statistics show food insecurity will affect nearly 1 in 5 residents in North Carolina this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hunger is a serious problem nationwide. The coronavirus crisis is making matters worse. According to Feeding America, more than 54-million people in the U.S. may experience food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes 18-million children.

The latest Feeding America report also shows more than 37-million people, including 11-million children, were food insecure before coronavirus hit the U.S. Despite the alarming numbers, food insecurity was at the lowest point seen since before the great recession.

But now, statistics show, food insecurity will affect nearly 1 in 5 residents in North Carolina this year due to the health crisis. For that reason and more, food banks and pantries are seeing an explosive demand from residents in the Tar Heel state.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro is holding a month-long "Feud to Feed" food drive in hopes of restocking the nonprofit's empty food pantry. The campaign is a competition comprised of two teams from the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope internship program. Each team has created a short video to raise awareness about hunger and the importance of the food pantry. The teams will be responsible for receiving nonperishable food donations from the public to help end hunger.

"Every day we connect with individuals and families who have been impacted in very serious ways by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Captain Matt Hedgren, Corps Officer for the Greensboro Command. “Our desire with the Feud to Feed is to meet that need, not only hope, but also to provide for the basic essentials while we as the Greensboro Community continue to work together. Our desire is to provide the need when the most vulnerable need it the most."

So far, the Salvation Army has received 1,565 donated items for the food pantry. Some of the top needed food items include cereal, bread, pasta, tomato sauce, canned milk, flour, and more. Each Thursday, after at 11:00 a.m., The Salvation Army of Greensboro will host a live posting on Facebook to provide weekly updates on which team is leading with donations.

"We think this would be great for the community to see the students and the results in real time,” said Henrietta Bass, Crisis Assistance Director for The Salvation Army Greensboro's Center of Hope. “This also keeps the students engaged with the campaign over the next 30 days.”