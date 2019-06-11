GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — You can make a difference this holiday season.

Join WFMY News 2 and the Salvation Army for the "Stuff A Stocking" campaign.

Last year, the Triad Salvation Army provided gifts to over 20,000 children, and they hope to provide a stocking with their gifts this year.

Starting now, you can pick up a stocking at WFMY News 2, at your local Triad area Chick-fil-A, or any Salvation Army command.

Stockings are also available at additional locations across the Piedmont Triad.

Fill the stocking with any combination of stocking stuffers and then return to a participating location.

The stockings will be given to the families who will be helped by the Salvation Army this Christmas.

Each Salvation Army has its own deadline for stocking return and gift distribution:

Burlington - return stockings by December 9

Davidson County - return stockings by December 9

Greensboro - return stockings by December 2

High Point - return stockings by December 9

Mount Airy - return stockings by December 13

Winston-Salem - return stockings by December 9

We need stockings for boys and girls ages infant to 12 years of age.

Our goal this Christmas is to fill 20,000 stockings for children who live right here in the Piedmont Triad. We hope you can help!