Stuffed French Toast

• 8 slices brioche bread(challah can be substituted)

• 1-8oz pkg cream cheese, softened

• 2tbsp honey

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• 1 cup strawberries, mashed

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup half & half

• 1tsp vanilla extract

• 1 tbsp powdered sugar

• Warm maple syrup

• Fresh whipped cream

1. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, strawberries, honey, and half of the cinnamon. Stir until smooth.

2. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, half & half, remaining cinnamon, and vanilla extract.

3. In a large skillet, heat butter, being sure to evenly coat the bottom of the pan.

4. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly on 1 side of 4 of the brioche slices. Top with the other slice. Completely submerge the sandwiches in the egg mixture, then place each one in the skillet and allow to cook 3-5 minutes for each side, or until golden.

5. Remove sandwiches from the pan and slice diagonally. Top with fresh whipped cream, warm maple syrup, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar!

Lighter Version French Toast

•4 slices lite cinnamon or brioche bread

•3 egg whites

•1/4 cup nonfat milk

•1 tbsp vanilla extract

•1 tbsp cinnamon

•1 tbsp lite whipped topping

•1 cup assorted fruit

•nonstick spray

•maple syrup

1. In a medium bowl, combine egg whites, milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Whip until completely blended.

2. Spray a large skillet with nonstick spray and heat to medium high.

3. Submerge the slices of bread in egg mixture until completely covered.

4. Places bread slices in skillet and allow them to cook until golden; about 3-5 minutes per slice.

5. Remove french toast from skillet, slice diagonally.

6. Top with whipped topping, lite maple syrup, and assorted fruit!

