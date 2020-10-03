GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring is a busy time for high school seniors as they try to figure out what comes next.

A local organization is hoping to make the process easier by setting up opportunities for students to succeed in both academics and their finances.

The mission of Say Yes Guilford is to provide access to support services and scholarships designed to prepare Guilford County Schools' students for success in college, career, and life.

During the next few weeks, there are several ways your students can get help.

Cash for College & Scholarships: Thursday, March 12th, 6-7:30 pm

Free Say Yes to College Event: Thursday, March 19th, 6-8 pm at Union Square Campus

March Madness Say Yes Registration Competition: February 28-April 3

For more information, head to Say Yes Guilford's website by clicking here.

