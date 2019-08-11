GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Say yes to college and yes to scholarships!

In Guilford County, more students are saying yes to both, thanks to the group Say Yes, Guilford!

Wendy Poteat is the Chief Executive Officer of Say Yes To Education in Guilford County. Poteat is serving her first year as CEO and already there are great results to share.

Poteat shared the numbers with WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain, Friday on the Good Morning Show.

"More than 1100 Guilford County Schools' graduates benefited from Say Yes Guilford support which was more than a $7 million impact," said Poteat.

The program has also made changes to make sure children learn about scholarships earlier than their senior year.

"Our support services are now in action in 12 elementary, middle and high school," explained Poteat. "When I first came on board, I was tasked with making sure that we are supplying support services, not just scholarships, but helping children to understand the value of college and that college is an opportunity for them earlier on. So we have started working in our pilot schools and elementary schools, working with some of our higher education partners, A&T and GTCC. Right now, we're a federal work-study site, so we have the students from the universities who are going into these different schools and tutoring the children and you can see their eyes light up when they see these college kids come in to talk to them and tutor them."

Poteat says those changes are already working and believes the program's recent criteria changes for scholarships is pushing Say Yes Guilford in the right direction.

"There was not a scholarship criterion when Say Yes first came to Guilford County, but it was necessary to set criteria. So for us, we had to course-correct and set these criteria in a way that opens up the opportunities for students that really need the support to be able to go to college and have that opportunity in Guilford County," said Poteat.

Say Yes scholarship registration is open right now for GCS seniors.

Click here for more information.