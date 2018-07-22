WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - During the summer, you might enjoy cookouts and fun in the sun.

For millions of children, however, the summer is a time of food insecurity.

When school is in session, about 22 million children receive free or reduced-priced meals through the National School Lunch Program.

It's a federally assisted meal program that provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day.

When school is out for the summer, the USDA Summer Food Service Program steps in and provides summer meals to children.

The program, however, only reaches 4 million out of the 22 million children in need of food during the summer months.

Barriers, like transportation, unsafe streets, distance and extreme weather, stop millions of kids from accessing the summer food program.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina wants to make sure no child goes hungry while on summer vacation.

The agency provides essential nutrition for children after school, on weekends, during holidays, and when school is closed for the summer.

Second Harvest works with other agencies, partners, and relies on public donations to make sure every child has a nutritious meal to eat.

At Second Harvest, you will find a list of ways to get involved and fight summer hunger.

You can host a community food drive or volunteer at the food bank and help inspect, sort, and repackage product donations.

If you're willing to provide monetary donations, every $1 provides 7 meals for families in need.

It also supports Second Harvest's nutrition education services, culinary jobs training program, and advocacy work for healthy, hunger-free communities.

For more ways on how you can get involved and help fight summer hunger, click here.

