A four year old boy was suspended from school for bringing a gun to school. It may be difficult for a four year old to connect the punishment to the action. I don't think school suspension is the most effective consequence. Children of this age can't separate fact from fiction.

Many believe in super heroes, princesses, cartoon characters. They might not realize that a gun is dangerous, that guns can kill. For time out, it's one minute of time out for one year of age. This means that a four year old would be in time out for 4 minutes.

No one is arguing that bringing a gun to school isn't acceptable. The issue is whether the consequence is appropriate. Until I hear what it's teaching the 4 year old then I disagree with the school's decision.

