GREENSBORO, N.C. - Schools across the nation are encouraging students to ride their bikes to school on Wednesday.

It's part of National Bike To School Day.

It's an annual event that promotes health, physical activity, and bike safety.

Bicyclists face a higher risk of crash related injury and deaths than occupants in motor vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 800 people were killed or hurt riding bikes in motor vehicle crashes in 2015.

To decrease the risk of crashes, bicyclists are encouraged to obey street signs, signals, and road markings, just like a car.

National Bike to School Day provides an opportunity for communities across the country to celebrate safe and active transportation.

Organizers say the event helps bring attention to school zones as priority places to address speeding traffic, which can have safety benefits for everyone.

Over 2,500 schools across the nation have registered to participate in the event this year, including more than 200 schools in North Carolina.

The NHTSA provides the following safety tips for drivers and Bicyclists on the road:

Drivers: Share the Road

People on bicycles have the same rights as people behind the wheel. And the same responsibilities.

Yield to bicyclists as you would motorists and do not underestimate their speed. This will help avoid turning in front of a bicyclist traveling on the road or sidewalk, often at an intersection or driveway.

In parking lots, at stop signs, when packing up, or when parking, search your surroundings for other vehicles, including bicycles.

Drivers turning right on red should look to the right and behind to avoid hitting a bicyclist approaching from the right rear. Stop completely and look left-right-left and behind before turning right on red.

Obey the speed limit, reduce speed for road conditions and drive defensively to avoid a crash with a cyclist.

Give cyclists room. Do not pass too closely. Pass bicyclists as you would any other vehicle—when it's safe to move over into an adjacent lane.

Bicyclists: Know The Law

Check your law to make sure sidewalk riding is legal;

Watch for pedestrians;

Pass pedestrians with care by first announcing "on your left" or "passing on your left" or use a bell;

Ride in the same direction as traffic. This way, if the sidewalk ends, you are already riding with the flow of traffic. If crossing a street, motorists will look left, right, left for traffic. When you are to the driver's left, the driver is more likely to see you;

Slow and look for traffic (left-right-left and behind) when crossing a street from a sidewalk; be prepared to stop and follow the pedestrian signals; and

Slow down and look for cars backing out of driveways or turning.

