Self-care is the best care! Why and how to take more time for yourself!

Health and wellness coach Lynch Hunt explains why you should take better care of yourself and how to implement it in your life

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Self-care is the best care! It's a catchy phrase, but it's also true!

You can't take care of other people if you don't take care of yourself first. Self-care is the focus of the Good Morning Show's Monday Motivation question!

Gwen Richards asked, "All the talk right now is about self-care. What does that really look like and what's the best way to implement it into my life?"

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt said the key is to limit the tasks that are not necessary. When you have a lot of commitments something is going to suffer.

"Say to yourself everyone benefits from a better me! Self-care is basically doing things for yourself that make you better. A great self-care plan can help you enhance your health, help you enhance your well-being, and help you manage your stress," said Hunt.

When you take time out for yourself, Hunt says your relationships also improve.

"When you're at your best, then everyone around you also improves. Everybody's approach is going to be different. But self-care activities can be things that make you stay fit and healthy and give you enough energy for your personal commitments plus get you through your workday," Hunt said.

Self-care can also be pampering yourself or treating yourself to something that is out of the norm. The idea is to take 30 minutes to do anything you want.

"I use affirmations and positive self-talk to give myself a clear mind and level head so I can be intellectually engaged with the professional and life challenges in my life. I do affirmations and meditations, they kind of go together, along with my daily devotions. I exercise and eat right and write in a journal," said Hunt.

Your strategy might be different but regardless, do something for you!