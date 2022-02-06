Senior Spotlight: Middle College of GTCC graduate racks up $732,000 in scholarships

Wilnedia Flourves pushed through self-doubt and her family’s financial struggles to find college scholarships and chase her dreams

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The daughter of Haitian immigrants, 17-year-old Wilnedia Flourves said her home was full of love but often struggled financially.

“Since my mother didn’t have the opportunity to work, I felt like I had to take on that extra responsibility to pay for things and save for school,” said Wilnedia.

She worked at a local pharmacy and went to school full time to help her family. Wilnedia knew that college was her best shot at a better life and future, so she worked hard, often going to school when she didn’t want to go.

“I pushed myself and did not let my situation define me,” Wilnedia said.

The hard work paid off. Wilnedia averaged a 4.5 GPA and graduated 4th in her class at the Middle College of GTCC High Point. $732,000 in scholarship offers from universities around the nation came rolling in.

Deciding on a college came down to the money and which university was closest to home.

“Elon University! I did not think I was going to get into Elon. My friend and I both applied,” said Wilnedia.

Her admission and scholarship offer came right on time. Despite her 4.5 GPA and 4th class ranking, Wilnedia didn’t get into every college or university where she applied. Her confidence took a hit.

“I doubted myself because before those acceptance letters came rejection letters from other schools. I was disappointed and discouraged,” said Wilnedia. “It made me feel like I wasn’t doing enough. Also, it doesn’t matter if you have a 4.0 or a 4.5 GPA because colleges now look at your grades, activities, test scores, and community involvement.”

The first-generation college student is thankful for the journey and encourages other students to apply, even when they don't think they can afford it.

“College is an option regardless of your financial situation. Just as I racked up all of those offers, so can you! But you have to put in the work. You’re not going to lose anything by applying,” said Wilnedia.

Making her mother proud, going off to college, and not stressing about money are goals Wilnedia always hoped to accomplish.