September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: What you can do to help

Health experts say suicide is a public health problem that has long-lasting impacts on individuals and communities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September marks National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a time to highlight resources available to those struggling with mental health problems. This month also marks just over a year since the creation of the 988 hotline. The suicide and crisis lifeline launched in July of 2022.



Dr. Ruth Benca is a professor and chair of psychiatry at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She said more North Carolinians are getting the support they need since the hotline’s launch last year.

“People anywhere in the country can call or text to be connected with a counselor,” Dr. Benca said. “This has been shown to be quite helpful, we have a center in Greenville, North Carolina that takes almost all the calls from people in North Carolina, and in general we have a pretty fast pickup rate for those calls."

Dr. Benca said recent stressors from the coronavirus pandemic and social issues like homelessness and substance abuse continue to contribute to a rising number of suicides in the U.S.

“As a psychiatrist, I say we have to do something to increase the number of mental health professionals,” Dr. Benca said. “We are severely understaffed in terms of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and mental health workers of all types.”

Though there is no single cause or solution to suicide, she said there are several warning signs to look out for. This includes:

Isolation

Talk of hopelessness

Talk of being a burden to others

Increase in substance abuse

Lack of sleep

“I think a lot of people think if you start asking people about suicide that, that might make them more suicidal and that is absolutely not the case,” Dr. Benca said. “In fact, talking to people who are feeling suicidal about their feelings tends to decrease the risk of them harming themselves."