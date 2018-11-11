DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Many families and businesses are still recovering two months after Hurricane Florence pounded North Carolina.

Chris Green with NC Dogs & Cats Disaster Relief said that's especially true for many animal shelters in areas hit by the storm.

"Everything was ruined in the hurricane. They really need everything. They need toys, they need food, they need blankets. When the flood waters come up, all that stuff is getting mold and mildew, so it has to be thrown away," Green explained.

During Florence, NC Dogs & Cats Disaster Relief rescued 85 animals from storm impacted shelters and brought them to the State Fairgrounds. They were then checked out by veterinarians and paired with rescues.

Green said they also collected pet supplies during that time.

"We did six big truck loads of supplies down there. A week after that we got calls saying, 'Hey, we need more,'" he said.

Green, the Director of Transportation and Distribution for the organization, said he's tried to make the trip down to Wilmington with more supplies every week since then .

"A lot of roofs have been blown off, so the owners to these animals aren't able to purchase dog food and supplies that they need in order to keep them in their homes because all their funds are going toward rebuilding their home," Green said.

This NC Dogs & Cats Disaster Relief is collecting food, toys, bedding, and pet supplies in hopes of easing the burden for pet owners trying to rebuild. That way they don't have to surrender their animal to a shelter.

"Shelters are full right now. So, they're having to do things that we don't like to make room to have more animals to come in," Green said.

Donations for NC Dogs & Cats Disaster Relief are being accepted at all three Cause for Paws thrift stores around Raleigh.

Donations are also being accepted Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon at 21 Park Drive in Durham.

