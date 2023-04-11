Get your documents shredded plus pet blessings: Fun events in Greensboro

Check out what's happening in Greensboro the week of April 10-15

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sedgefield Woman's Club Shred & Share Event

Sedgefield Woman's Club is hosting a free Shred & Share Event this Saturday, April 15th. It will be 10 am to noon at the Harris Teeter on Mackey Road in Greensboro. They are also accepting fresh food and canned goods food donations for David Wilson Food Pantry, clothing donations are being accepted for Bob's Closet, and books will be donated to Family Service of the Piedmont, various libraries, schools, and organizations in our community.

Pet Blessings

Unity in Greensboro is hosting a Pet Blessing this Saturday, April 15th from noon to 2 pm. It will be in the parking lot of the Church of the Covenant on South Mendenhall Street in Greensboro. There will be walk-up blessing stations available for friendly and leashed or contained pets to receive blessings ranging from traditional prayer to energy healing. Drive-up blessings will also be available for pets that are better suited to staying in the car.

The church will be collecting items to donate to Guilford County Animal Services and Juliet’s House Animal Rescue. Items that can be accepted are:

- Unopened and non-expired dog and cat treats

- Unopened and non-expired canned or dry dog and cat food

- New blankets or large towels

- New or gently used harnesses, preferably for large dogs

For more information about Pet Blessings, visit www.unityingreensboro.org/pets/

Greensboro Food Truck Festival needs volunteers

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival is coming up on April 30th and they need volunteers to help with ID checks, bartending, sanitizing tables,

patrolling the perimeter, set up, breakdown, trash pick up, and more.

Volunteers will receive T-shirts, a food voucher worth up to $10, and a beer ticket (no alcohol may be consumed during your shift).