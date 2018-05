Cugino Forno Pizzeria will be making two of their signature pizzas: The Bianca and The Porziano. Enjoy!

The Bianca:

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta cheese, and water bufala mozzarella which is imported from Italy weekly and finish it with fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

The Porziano:

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce which is made from San Marzano tomatoes from Naples Italy, roasted ham, artichoke hearts and cremini mushrooms.

© 2018 WFMY