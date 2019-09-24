A six-year-old girl was arrested for kicking a classmate at school. And she was charged with battery and taken to the detention center in handcuffs according to her grandmother.

Now, we've learned that the charges have been dropped. Let's talk about the craziness of the arrest. Arresting a six-year-old is a bad idea. Children this young don't understand what they're doing and the implications of their actions. They're reacting out of emotions. It's a life long process to manage emotions. Kids can be impulsive. They react. That's why we teach kids to manage emotions. Think about this: kids this age believe in fairy tales, monsters and talking animals. They tend to live in a fantasty world at this age.

Arresting a young child can backfire. When children don't understand what's happening, they can get scared.So taking a child out of their known environment, school, with people that they know and trust and taken to an unknown environment like a detention center is very scary. An arrest can backfire as some children may not trust law enforcement, which is the exact opposite of what you want. You want children to know that police are the good people who help. In my opinion, it does more harm than good. If a child kicks another child then make sure that they stop their behavior. Help them understand that their behavior is hurtful. Talk about hands and feet are used for. Teach them to recognize signs of getting angry and frustrated and then teach them ways to relax and get control over their emotions. Life skills will make a strong impact on children.

