Psychotherapists Dr. Nannette Funderburk joins the Good Morning Show to discuss the effects of social media on our mental health and how to prevent the negative side effects of it. She also talks about the positive side effects of social media.

For more of your questions on social media and your mental health or seeking professional help for any of you counseling needs contact Dr. Funderburk at The Social and Emotional Learning Group (The S.E.L. Group) They're located at 3300 Battleground Avenue Suite 202 Greensboro, NC 27410.

You can also reach counselors by phone at 336-285-7173, by fax at 336-285-7174, or through their website.

