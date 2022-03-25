'Some items start as low as $5!' Week-long furniture sale and auction starts Saturday

Get deep discounts on high-end furniture donated by Triad retailers from March 26 to April 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad's largest furniture auction is back and organizers say the deals and the selection are better than ever. The Barnabas Network has collected more than 500 high-end new and like-new pieces from local retailers and is ready to resell those items to you at bargain prices.

Headquartered in Greensboro, the Barnabas Network is the Triad's only nonprofit furniture bank. The nonprofit gives furniture to individuals and families in transition and facing serious challenges.

Your purchase at the online spring furniture auction is a donation that will help more families in need.

"The dollars we raise helps put fuel in our trunks and pay our staff to go out and collect over 8,000 pieces of furniture every year that we use to furnish about 600 to 700 homes. These are typically families transitioning out of homeless, fleeing abuse or violence, recovering from a disaster, or simply struggling to overcome poverty," said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. "Your purchase helps restore lives in our community."

Woah buddies! It took us over a minute at a brisk walk to cover the perimeter of our Spring Auction floor. This one is... Posted by The Barnabas Network on Friday, March 11, 2022

Sides gave News 2 a sneak peek of the warehouse where the furniture is stored. The entire space is filled with rows of furniture for every room in your home. You can grab one or more of the new and like-new pieces for as low as a couple of bucks during the Barnabas Network's spring furniture auction.

"Some items start as low as $5, $10, $20 but the bidding can go up to $1,200 or $1,500 depending on the piece," Sides said.