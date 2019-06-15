When it comes to a southern summer cookout there are two staples you need to serve: cornbread and banana pudding. So our favorite guys from Sidwill's Cafe and Catering in Greensboro shared their delicious recipes with WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner and Ed Matthews on the weekend Good Morning Show.

Banana Pudding

Ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1/3 cup flour

Dash of salt

3 eggs, separated

2 cups milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla

45 NILLA Wafers, divided

5 medium ripe bananas, sliced (about 3- 1/2 cups)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix 1/2 cup of the sugar, flour and salt in top of a double boiler. Blend in 3 egg yolks and milk. Cook, uncovered, over boiling water for 10-12 minutes or until it's thick. Stir consistently. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Reserve 12 NILLA Wafers for garnish. Spread a small amount of custard on the bottom of a 1- 1/2 quart baking dish. Cover with layers of 1/3 each of the remaining wafers and sliced bananas. Pour about 1/3 of the remaining custard over the bananas. Continue to layer wafers, bananas and custard to make a total of three layers of each, ending with custard.

Beat egg whites on high with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Spoon over custard and spread it evenly to cover the entire surface of custard and sealing well to edge.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly. Top with reserved 12 wafers just before serving.

Makes about 12 servings.

Corn Bread

Ingredients:

1- 1/2 cups yellow self-rising corn meal mix

1 egg

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray pan with cooking spray. Measure corn meal into mixing bowl. Beat together egg, oil and milk. Stir into corn meal until thoroughly mixed.

Pour into greased muffin or 8-inch square baking pan. Bake 15-20 minutes or until done.

Makes about 9 servings.