GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are finding ways to make you smile through these tough and unprecedented times and we think two local comediennes can do the trick.

Greensboro's own Karen Canion who goes by the stage name Simpli Net, teamed up with her fellow comedienne Miss Gayle to bring you a night of live virtual comedy that promises good times and a whole lot of laughter.

"We both do clean comedy so it is a family show," said Canion. "We'll talk about life in general and being quarantined. We'll talk about married life, single life. We are both healthy, thick women so we'll discuss being thick and how we're trying not to get thicker during the quarantine," she joked.

North Carolina is under stay at home orders through the month of April and people are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing.

We talked to Canion via Zoom this week about the need to find a healthy distraction during the COVID-19 crisis. She hopes the comedy show will help people who feel cooped up take a virtual break.

"I always say laughter heals, it delivers and it sets free. Maybe somebody is sitting at home or in their kitchen or in the garage with a friend and their family and can be delivered or set free right there at home," she said.

The Grand Canions Present, "Spread Laughter Not The Virus" this Saturday, April 11, 2020. The virtual comedy show starts at 8 p.m. right from the comfort of your own home.

Tickets for the live stream are $10 dollars and can be reserved by clicking here.