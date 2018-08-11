GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Salvation Army is holding its Annual Stuff A Stocking Campaign.
It's all about spreading holiday cheer and providing Christmas gifts to more than 20,000 children in need for the holiday season.
The Salvation Army kicked off the event on Thursday, placing stocking displays in participating locations across the Triad.
All you have to do is pick up an empty stocking at a participating location, shop, and return the stocking stuffed with goodies for children to enjoy on Christmas Day.
You can also contact a local Salvation Army Office and request stockings to fill.
The goal this year is to have 15,000 stockings filled and returned.
Last year, Stuff A Stocking and other Salvation Army campaigns helped more than 20,000 kids in the Triad area.
WFMY News 2 is a proud partner of the Stuff A Stocking campaign.
In the last 8 years, WFMY News 2 and the Salvation Army has stuffed more than 77,806 stockings for children.
The Stuff A Stocking Campaign runs from November 8th to December 10th.
Each Salvation Army has its own deadline for stocking return and gift distribution:
Burlington: December 10th
Davidson county: December 3rd
Greensboro: December 3rd
High Point: December
Winston-Salem: December 3
Here's a full list of the 2018 stuff a stocking locations:
The Salvation Army Triad Locations:
Burlington
812 North Anthony St.
336-227-5529, 336-228-0184
Greensboro
1311 S. Eugene St.
336-273-5572
Salvation Army Family Store-Select
3610 N. Elm St.
salvation army family store
2100 n. elm street
Salvation Army Family Store
307 W. Gate City Boulevard
High Point
301 W. Green Dr.
336-881-5400
Lexington
314 W. 9th Ave
336-249-0336
Thomasville
309 Etta Lane
336-472-7800, ext 1
Winston-Salem
901 Cleveland Ave.
336--245-2082
Chick-Fil-A Triad Locations:
Burlington:
3102 Garden Rd.
1477 University Dr.
Greensboro:
3703 Battleground Ave.
209 Pisgah Church Rd.
5901 W. Friendly Ave.
611 Pembroke Rd.
1100 Lanada Rd.
2710 Koury Blvd.
High Point:
3855 John Gordon Lane
Kernersville:
1110 S. Main St.
Lexington:
75 Plaza Pkwy.
Winston-Salem:
3343 Sides Branch Road/Peters Creek
942 Hanes Mall Boulevard
328 E. Hanes Mill Road
1925 Peacehaven Road
391 Knollwood St./Thruway Center
2551 Lewisville-Clemmons Road
Additional Stocking Pick-Up Locations:
Burlington:
Five Below – 1477 Boone Station Drive
Krispy Kreme – 182 Huffman Mill Road
Office Depot – 1825 S. Church Street
Rosalyn Crisps & Assoc. – 3154 S. Church Street
Rosalyn Crisps & Assoc. – 1202 Vaughn Road
Starbucks – 451 Huffman Mill Road
Starbucks – 1447 "A" University Drive
Davidson County:
Bar-B-Que Shack – 706 Randolph Street, Thomasville
Southern Lunch – 26 S. Railroad Street, Lexington
Forsyth County:
Dairio: peters creek parkway – 1207 W. Clemmonsville Road
Rural Hall – 6401 University Parkway
King – 365 E. Dalton Road
Clemmons – 6325 Clemmons Point Rd.
Kernersville – 1488 HWY 66
First Bank:
1554 N. Peacehaven Road, Winston-Salem
401 Knollwood St. Winston-Salem
5002 Peters Creek, Winston-Salem (Oliver's Crossing)
5610 University Dr., Winston-Salem
Five Below:
346 E. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem
Orthocarolina
170 Kimel Park Drive, Winston-Salem
180 Kimel Park Drive, Winston-Salem
2265 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd. Ste. C – Clemmons
445 Pineview Drive – Kernersville, Ste. 220
Guilford County:
WFMY News 2
1615 Phillips Avenue Greensboro
(M-F – 9am – 5pm)
336-379-5704
Stokes County:
King Public Library, 101 Pilot View, 27021
King, Town and Country Grille, 627 S. Main Street, 27021
Danbury Public Library, 1007 N. Main Street, 27016
Walnut Cove Public Library, 106 West Fifth Street, 27052
Walnut Cove, Sam's Pizza, 220 N. Main Street, 27052