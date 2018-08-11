GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Salvation Army is holding its Annual Stuff A Stocking Campaign.

It's all about spreading holiday cheer and providing Christmas gifts to more than 20,000 children in need for the holiday season.

The Salvation Army kicked off the event on Thursday, placing stocking displays in participating locations across the Triad.

All you have to do is pick up an empty stocking at a participating location, shop, and return the stocking stuffed with goodies for children to enjoy on Christmas Day.

You can also contact a local Salvation Army Office and request stockings to fill.

The goal this year is to have 15,000 stockings filled and returned.

Last year, Stuff A Stocking and other Salvation Army campaigns helped more than 20,000 kids in the Triad area.

WFMY News 2 is a proud partner of the Stuff A Stocking campaign.

In the last 8 years, WFMY News 2 and the Salvation Army has stuffed more than 77,806 stockings for children.

The Stuff A Stocking Campaign runs from November 8th to December 10th.

Each Salvation Army has its own deadline for stocking return and gift distribution:

Burlington: December 10th

Davidson county: December 3rd

Greensboro: December 3rd

High Point: December

Winston-Salem: December 3

Here's a full list of the 2018 stuff a stocking locations:

The Salvation Army Triad Locations:

Burlington

812 North Anthony St.

336-227-5529, 336-228-0184

Greensboro

1311 S. Eugene St.

336-273-5572

Salvation Army Family Store-Select

3610 N. Elm St.

salvation army family store

2100 n. elm street

Salvation Army Family Store

307 W. Gate City Boulevard

High Point

301 W. Green Dr.

336-881-5400

Lexington

314 W. 9th Ave

336-249-0336

Thomasville

309 Etta Lane

336-472-7800, ext 1

Winston-Salem

901 Cleveland Ave.

336--245-2082

Chick-Fil-A Triad Locations:

Burlington:

3102 Garden Rd.

1477 University Dr.

Greensboro:

3703 Battleground Ave.

209 Pisgah Church Rd.

5901 W. Friendly Ave.

611 Pembroke Rd.

1100 Lanada Rd.

2710 Koury Blvd.

High Point:

3855 John Gordon Lane

Kernersville:

1110 S. Main St.

Lexington:

75 Plaza Pkwy.

Winston-Salem:

3343 Sides Branch Road/Peters Creek

942 Hanes Mall Boulevard

328 E. Hanes Mill Road

1925 Peacehaven Road

391 Knollwood St./Thruway Center

2551 Lewisville-Clemmons Road

Additional Stocking Pick-Up Locations:

Burlington:

Five Below – 1477 Boone Station Drive

Krispy Kreme – 182 Huffman Mill Road

Office Depot – 1825 S. Church Street

Rosalyn Crisps & Assoc. – 3154 S. Church Street

Rosalyn Crisps & Assoc. – 1202 Vaughn Road

Starbucks – 451 Huffman Mill Road

Starbucks – 1447 "A" University Drive

Davidson County:

Bar-B-Que Shack – 706 Randolph Street, Thomasville

Southern Lunch – 26 S. Railroad Street, Lexington

Forsyth County:

Dairio: peters creek parkway – 1207 W. Clemmonsville Road

Rural Hall – 6401 University Parkway

King – 365 E. Dalton Road

Clemmons – 6325 Clemmons Point Rd.

Kernersville – 1488 HWY 66

First Bank:

1554 N. Peacehaven Road, Winston-Salem

401 Knollwood St. Winston-Salem

5002 Peters Creek, Winston-Salem (Oliver's Crossing)

5610 University Dr., Winston-Salem

Five Below:

346 E. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem

Orthocarolina

170 Kimel Park Drive, Winston-Salem

180 Kimel Park Drive, Winston-Salem

2265 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd. Ste. C – Clemmons

445 Pineview Drive – Kernersville, Ste. 220

Guilford County:

WFMY News 2

1615 Phillips Avenue Greensboro

(M-F – 9am – 5pm)

336-379-5704

Stokes County:

King Public Library, 101 Pilot View, 27021

King, Town and Country Grille, 627 S. Main Street, 27021

Danbury Public Library, 1007 N. Main Street, 27016

Walnut Cove Public Library, 106 West Fifth Street, 27052

Walnut Cove, Sam's Pizza, 220 N. Main Street, 27052

