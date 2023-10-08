x
Man injured after stabbing at Winston-Salem Family Dollar

Winston-Salem Police said when they arrived, officers found a man with a stab wound to his abdomen.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police received a call about a stabbing at a Family Dollar on North MLK Jr. Drive. 

Police got the call just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. 

Police said when they arrived, officers found a man with a stab wound to his abdomen. 

That man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and they do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the man and an unknown suspect got into a physical altercation inside of the business. 

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the stomach, and then kicked the man in the head.

The suspect left the scene on foot prior before police arrived. 

Winston-Salem Police said this case is being investigated by the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division and several leads are being followed up on. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

 Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.

