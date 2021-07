Stacey and her husband Jake welcomed Baylor Elizabeth on July 1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY's Stacey Spivey is a new mom!

She and her husband Jake welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last week.

Baylor Elizabeth was born a few days after her due date on July 1.

She weighed 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.

After a brief stay in the NICU, mom and baby are home doing well.

Stacey and her husband say they so in love with this little girl!