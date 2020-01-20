Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they were stepping back from their duties as members of the Royal family. The two reportedly will spend more time-based in Canada. And you can too.

If you decide to leave your old life and start a new one, make sure that you think it through and have a plan first. What do you want your new life to look like and what do you need to do to make it happen. You want to talk it over with those closest to you for their thoughts and ideas. Keep in mind that they may not be supportive. However, it's your life so do what you think is right.

Life throws curve balls so your plan may not go as planned. Find workarounds to solve the problems. Once you change course to a new life, it may not be possible to go back to your old life.

