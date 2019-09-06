GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the News 2 Kitchen today, were diving into two recipes that are full of flavor for meat and veggie lovers.
Quiche
Ingredients
1 Pie Dough (favorite store-bought brand)
4 oz wt Caramelized Onions
4 oz wt Asparagus Sautéed
2 oz wt Green peas, Thawed
3 oz wt Herb Goat Cheese
4 cups Heavy Cream
8 Eggs
½ tsp Black Pepper
Method
- Spray spring form pan with spray
- Place dough into pan ensuring there are no cracks in dough and all sides are covered
- Weigh out vegetables and goat cheese per quiche
- Evenly distribute onions, asparagus, peas in pan
- Crumble Goat cheese over top of the vegetables
- Whisk Cream and liquid egg together
- Pour egg mix into pan
- Add Black pepper to quiche and stir slightly to incorporate
- Cover quiche with foil
- Bake in 375⁰ oven on for 1 hour 30 minutes
- Remove foil, bake for 15 minutes until quiche is set
- Remove from oven and let cool room temperature for 30 minutes
Tomato Hollandaise
Ingredients
6 Egg Yolks
1lb Butter, melted
2 TBSP Lemon Juice
½ tsp Tabasco Sauce
½ cup Tomatoes, ½” diced
Method
- Place Egg Yolks in mixing bowl and then place the mixing bowl over a pot of boiling water
- Whip the eggs vigorously with a whisk until smooth and thick with a temperature of 145°
- Slowly add the softened Butter into the whipped eggs while whisking until all Butter has been incorporated
- Add Lemon Juice, Tabasco Sauce, and tomatoes; blend well into sauce
- Pour over quiche
6 oz. Filet
- Pre-heat oven to 400⁰
- Season steak evenly on both sides with Salt & Pepper
- Heat a saute pan on medium to hot heat
- Place 2 tsp Canola Oil in pan to heat
- Place Filet in warmed pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms
- Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes, finish cooking in oven until desired temperature \
- Serve next to quiche