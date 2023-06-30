Become a millionaire with a career in STEM and the help of the Be Great Foundation

The Triad nonprofit helps recruit young adults from marginalized communities to help build generational wealth.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Want to be a millionaire? People who go into STEM technical and scientific fields earn on average $1 million more over their lifetimes. A local non-profit called the Be Great Foundation wants to recruit at least 100 teens into stem careers to help create $100 million worth of impact on marginalized communities in the triad.

“So many people are struggling to make ends meet these days. We want them to go into careers and positions that will allow them to live. Take care of their families. Contribute to society and all that good stuff,” Executive Director Ciandress Jackson said.

To do that, the non-profit hosts workshops and fun summer camps to get younger kids interested in the field. And they also help older teens and young adults get trained to work in the industry.

“Everything from cyber security to data to coding and development to all those in demand fields. We help them get a career certificate and then placed into a job,” Jackson said.

But to make the program work, they need the help of volunteers. They are looking for IT and STEM professionals to serve as mentors helping with everything from resume prep and interview coaching to just being a friendly face when the course work gets hard. It takes no more than 2 or 3 hours a month but can make a big difference.

“It's super rewarding. You get to change somebody's life,” Jackson said.

You can sign up to volunteer on their website. Just click the big tab up top that says volunteer.

By the way we're featuring them because every week on The Good Morning Show we’re going to highlight another place to volunteer 2 Make a Difference in our community. All the non-profits will be submitted by you at home. Thank you so much to school board member Dianne Belemey-Small for submitting this fantastic organization. If there's a good organization you think could use volunteers, let Ben Briscoe know about it on his Facebook.