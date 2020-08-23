U, V, W or L? What “shape” is our stock market in?

We discuss what our recovery has looked like so far, why these letters are significant, and what you need to know to make financial decisions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For months now, investors and consumers have been wondering what “shape” the stock market’s recovery will take. A sharp drop like a V, or perhaps up and back down like a W? Consumers and investors are eager for answers and insight into the future as the effects of the coronavirus live on. For the answers we turn to Scott Braddock, a local financial professional.

Q: Stocks took a big hit this spring, but where does the market stand right now?

A: Overall, stocks have been mostly rebounding from their March lows. Wall Street finished off the second quarter of 2020 strong, with the Dow Jones seeing its best quarter since 1987.

Some credit the rebound to states reopening their economies and potential COVID-19 treatments on the horizon.

Q: What has led to those ups and downs in the stock market these past few months?

A: Sometimes it seems counterintuitive; when the news has been bad, stocks overall have gone up. The stock market responds to its own financial data indicators, but also things like political announcements or advancements towards a vaccine.

Q: When we look at the stock market, some talk about a "W", "V", or even "U" recovery. What have we seen so far?

A: When economists talk about this, they’re referring to the shape the stock market trajectory takes; since all of those letters start with a downward path, people want to know what’s next.

While this year so far looks like a V, most aren’t confident about what the future has in store. Some believe there could be another large dip down, which would look like a W.

Ultimately, these shapes are interesting to talk about, but shouldn’t affect your financial plan all that much.

Q: What should investors be doing with their money?

A: Create a plan - A retirement plan is a written income plan that includes Social Security strategies, healthcare, income planning, and tax planning. A comprehensive plan will help you feel financially secure as it outlines your retirement goals and the path you need to take to achieve them. Because each person's situation is unique, sit down with a financial professional who can go over all your options. The first step to a worry-free retirement is to have a clear and defined vision. You'll want to understand your goals and concerns to determine your financial DNA. Scott has more information about the planning process on his website, scottbraddockfinancial.com.

Rebalance your portfolio - The current recession isn’t impacting many investors who are sticking with the stock market. They are seeing the market going up and don’t want to miss out on any opportunities. If you can't quite stomach the volatility, make sure that you are balancing your portfolio. A good guideline is the Rule of 100. Take your age and subtract it from 100 - that’s how much of your portfolio might be exposed to riskier investments, like stocks. Your investments should be diversified and have the appropriate risk for your age and how close you are to retirement.