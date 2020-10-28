Free medicine, flu shots, and COVID-19 tests in one place

You can get free over the counter medicine, flu shots, and COVID-19 testing all in one stop this Thursday, October 29, 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are right at the beginning of the cold and flu season, plus COVID-19 concerns remain top of mind. You should do what you can now to get prepared.

You can stock your medicine cabinet with free over the counter medications tomorrow at a drive-thru event. As you pick up your cough, cold, children's, and pain relief medicines, you can get a free flu shot and also get tested for COVID-19.

"The event is drive-thru this year because of COVID. Normally people would be able to come in and shop for exactly what they need, but this year because it is drive-thru we've already prepackaged family medicine bags which can include pain meds, allergy meds, vitamins, and children's meds, so everyone will go home with everything they need," said Deon Clark, Senior Pastor of Equation Church in Greensboro.

Pastor Clark teamed up with NC Med Assist, Cone Health, and Humana for the free event. The three groups have participated in the giveaway for the past three years, but Clark says it seems more important now than ever.

"We see great numbers every year and for those who don't have transportation, we have prearranged where you can call GTA, let them know you are coming to this event, and they'll make sure they give you free transportation to the event," Clark said.

The event is drive-thru however if you are getting a flu shot you will need to park in a designated area and get out of the car to receive one. Again, this is a free event, and organizers are prepared to handle thousands of cars coming through. You must be 18 or older, you do not need to bring identification but you do need to wear a face mask.