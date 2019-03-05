GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are sending a safety message to the public: "Don't Drink And Ride Lime Scooters."

If you drink and ride a Lime scooter, police say, you will most likely hurt yourself or someone else.

“GPD strongly encourages people to not drink and ride the scooters." Ronald Glenn, Public Information Officer with the Greensboro Police Department. "Drinking impairs judgment and reaction time and will increase the likelihood of someone being injured while operating the scooter.”

In fact, a new CDC study shows, Lime scooter injuries are on the rise.

Researchers looked at about 190 electric scooter riders who went to the hospital for medical treatment.

They found nearly half of the people hurt on e-scooters suffered head trauma.

Others suffered arm, knee, face, and hand injuries.

An easy prevention tool is wearing a helmet.

The CDC study, however, did not reveal if the riders injured were under the influence.

For that reason, WFMY News 2 reached out to Lime to find out how the e-scooter company is working to put a stop to drunk riders and serious injuries all together.

"We are always working on new ways to improve our user experience and the safety of all of our riders," said Alex Youn, Lime Global Launches & Local Communications Manager. "We are working on software, product, and hardware solutions to address potential issues like drunk riding and sidewalk riding to promote safer, healthier riding habits, and we will continue to constantly innovate on our products."

Lime is also reportedly looking into new technology that could possibly allow an e-scooter to detect drunk riders.

The scooter will reportedly slow down if a rider is being reckless, such as wobbling.

To learn more about Lime scooters or how to ride an e-scooter in a manner to prevent serious injuries, click here.